Melinda Rogers stepped down from her position as chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of Justice (DoJ) on May 30 after a nearly five-year tenure in the post, and said in a LinkedIn post that her departure “comes at an inflection point in my life.”

“My twin sons are graduating high school and going away for college, major milestones marking a shift enabling me to do something different,” Rogers said.

“It has been a privilege serving my country through my work here at DOJ, and I sincerely appreciate all the partnerships and friendships along the way. I look forward to staying connected and starting on a new milestone,” she said.

Rogers took over as CIO at DoJ in 2020, after having served from 2010 to 2018 as the agency’s chief information security officer.

Earlier in her career Rogers was an assistant vice president at Equifax, among several other private sector posts.

In a 2023 interview with MeriTalk, Rogers explained how she was overseeing execution of an the agency’s ambitious 2022-2024 IT Strategic Plan, with pillars of innovation, cyber, service delivery, workforce, and financial transparency – and the challenges of running IT operations for a government agency with more than 40 individual components.