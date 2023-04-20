The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded a new hybrid contract to Rothe Ares Joint Venture – worth upwards of $814 million – to manage digital communication services, as well as information technology services.

The contract – part of the Enterprise Multimedia and Integrated Technical Services (eMITS) vehicle – will encompass a “cost-plus-award-fee core services and indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity task orders,” the agency said.

The contract will have a performance period of an initial 90-day phase, followed by 12-month base period.

The vendor will help provide support for a myriad of IT and technical needs of the agency which include “information technology management services; customer collaboration and support services; information management services, and digital communications services including television and multimedia production, social media, and digital exhibits,” NASA said.

All of the work being performed under the contract will support the agency’s Office of Chief Information Officer and Office of Communications across all centers and facilities, NASA said.