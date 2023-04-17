The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking assistance to help it evaluate applicants looking for funding from the CHIPS and Science Act.

As part of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act – which President Biden signed into law in August 2022 – NIST is overseeing $50 billion to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry, including $39 billion in semiconductor incentives.

According to a notice posted to SAM.gov, NIST is looking for input from small businesses that can provide data and analysis on semiconductor manufacturing equipment and fabrication plants, also known as “fabs.”

NIST is particularly interested in cost simulations for wafers, which are thin slices of semiconductor substances used in electronics. For reference, a 300mm fab can produce a 300mm wafer – or about 12 inches.

Specifically, NIST wants to know the following in order to better evaluate applicants:

Cost simulations at the wafer and facility level for specific semiconductor technologies and geographical locations;

Sub-systems data to trace the manufacturing equipment that will be placed in U.S. fabs, as well as their critical sub-systems;

Utilization rates of fabs by different types of semiconductor production markets; and

Data on 300mm fabs, in terms of process technology and capacity.

NIST said the data and analytical tools will help to inform the government’s analysis on:

“Market share, regional sales, application and forecasting for Wafer, Assembly & Packaging and Test Equipment, including critical equipment sub-systems;

Regularly updated key performance indicators in the semiconductor and equipment supply chain (e.g. pricing, inventory, forecasting, equipment, performance indexes);

Forecasting for semiconductor supply-chain operations (e.g. advanced packaging demand, design, equipment demand, macroeconomic/electronic industry, utilization rates);

Detail analysis of 300mm fab, including products, nodes, capacities; [and]

Customizable cost and price modeling tools that support multiple wafer size & cost elements across different geographies, technology nodes, at facility levels.”

The agency is currently reviewing responses from small businesses under $19.5 million.