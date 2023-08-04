The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has named G. Nagesh Rao deputy director of the agency’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program, according to a LinkedIn post from the program’s official profile page.

The MEP program, originally created in 1988, is a nationwide program that helps foster the growth of small and medium-sized manufacturers. Examples of that help include obtaining Federal funds, and leveraging public and private partnerships to maximize service offerings.

“[I’m] thrilled and honored to take on this important role and opportunity to support,” stated Rao in a separate LinkedIn post.

Rao has spent the last three years as chief information officer at the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security. Before that, he held positions at the Small Business Administration including director of business technology solutions in the CIO office, and chief technologist and entrepreneur in residence in SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation.

“During his time in the public-sector, he has co-developed federal-wide policy initiatives around spurring small business and technological innovation as well programmatic endeavors such as i6 Green, Patents for Humanity, USAID’s-SBAR Program, and SBA’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition,” MEP said.