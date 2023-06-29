The White House’s National Security Council (NSC) tapped Garrett Berntsen this month to serve as director for technology and national security.

Berntsen is on detail from the State Department, where he has served as the deputy chief data officer since September 2020.

Prior to his time at the State Department, he served as a senior manager at Deloitte for over five years. He also served at the Department of Defense (DoD) as a country director in support of the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Afghanistan desk, at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) as a researcher, and with the U.S. Army as a captain and senior logistics officer.

This week, Berntsen announced his new position on LinkedIn with a simple message: “Let’s get to work.”

The NSC serves as the president’s principal forum for national security and foreign policy decision making, and as the principal arm for coordinating these policies across the Federal government.