The National Science Foundation has awarded new CyberCorps Scholarships for Service (SFS) totaling nearly $15 million to four public universities with the aim of boosting the cybersecurity workforces at Federal, state, local, and Tribal government organizations.

The CyberCorps SFS program helps recruit and train future cybersecurity professionals to meet increasing demand for cyber talent and has helped to develop the cybersecurity workforce for more than 20 years.

The universities receiving funding through the latest NSF grants are Washington State University, Iowa State University, George Mason University, and The Ohio State University.

“For nearly 25 years, the SFS program has been addressing the nation’s critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the field,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan in a statement.

“This next cohort, focusing on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous systems security, next-generation wireless, cybersecurity for smart manufacturing and more, is poised to make significant contributions to our national and economic security,” he said. “Their work will contribute to the success of this great program and further strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity landscape.”

The program provides full scholarships and stipends to undergraduate and graduate students, and requires that all recipients must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and work after graduation in a cybersecurity position within the government or other qualifying entity.

Students at Washington State University will receive training in software supply chains, cyber-physical systems, artificial intelligence, cryptography, and hardware and web security. Iowa State emphasizes research and real-world applications in these areas, while George Mason University focuses on AI and autonomous systems security, critical infrastructure, next-generation wireless networks, and broader cybersecurity challenges.

The Ohio State University prioritizes graduate studies, offering a comprehensive curriculum in cybersecurity theories and applications, including network and system security, cryptography, and secure autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the university provides research opportunities in hardware, software, cyber-physical systems, IoT devices, and large-scale networks.

In November, House legislators introduced a bill to expand and improve upon the scholarship program. The legislation aimed to increase the length of scholarships and accommodate students pursuing doctorate degrees.