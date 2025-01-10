The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has awarded Bering Straits Professional Services a $149 million contract to support the human resources agency’s IT modernization efforts.

The contract was awarded on New Year’s Eve to the Native Alaskan-owned logistics, training, and procurement company, and was chosen by OPM after the agency received a total of 13 proposals.

The contract is set for a length of five years – with at least one-year base period, and up to four optional years – and is described as the Enterprise Cyber, Infrastructure, and Network Operations Support Services (ECIOSS) contract, according to the Federal Procurement Data System records.

The award follows a request for information for ECIOSS put out by OPM last summer and detailing the agency’s desire for a combined cyber and network vendor to modernize and leverage cloud technologies to “improve the delivery of OPM services while also enhancing its infrastructure capabilities.”

“The proposed integrated team will provide one common approach to networking and security services,” said the June 2024 RFI posted to SAM.gov.

ECIOSS aims to serve as the agency’s central hub for 24/7 monitoring and analysis, cyber threat intelligence, incident response, network and server performance, patching, and upgrades across OPM’s enterprise IT systems.

Bering Straits Professional Services is owned by the Bering Straits Native Corporation. The contract was designated for 8(a) small businesses.