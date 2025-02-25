Michael Kratsios, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), pledged during his Senate confirmation hearing today to bolster the nation’s efforts in artificial intelligence and quantum technology if confirmed.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Kratsios – who worked in the first Trump administration as the nation’s chief technology officer (CTO) – told senators that if confirmed to lead OSTP he would “double down” on the “American free market approach to scientific discovery” to usher in what he called a “golden age of American innovation.”

“The shape of future global order will be defined by whomever leads across AI, quantum, nuclear, and other critical and emerging technologies,” said Kratsios in his opening remarks. “It is a national security imperative the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance … I am committed to American leadership and emerging technologies and to ensuring that all Americans benefit from scientific and technological breakthroughs.”

During his time with the first Trump administration, Kratsios helped to lead the implementation of Trump’s AI executive order which set guidelines for the use of AI technologies in Federal civilian agencies. Outside of the AI arena, Kratsios also spent his time as CTO focusing on quantum computing and 5G wireless tech while ensuring U.S. technology dominance over China.

Kratsios told senators today that he would focus on similar efforts as the head of OSTP, saying that he would work toward solutions for technical challenges in freeing up Federal government-controlled spectrum for 5G and drive innovation in AI, quantum, and advanced telecommunications.

While supporting advanced technologies at Federal civilian agencies, Kratsios voiced support for using mission-driven approaches tailored to each agency’s needs – echoing sentiments frequently expressed by top Federal officials.

“The most important thing when, to me, when you think about applying an AI strategy across the agencies, is to think very carefully and critically about what the individual missions of the various agencies are and align the policy actions associated with the strategy to the mission,” Kratsios told senators. “The lens that that I would be looking through is understanding what the strengths are of individual agencies and making sure that how they contribute to the larger strategy.”

Continuing to build the Federal cyber and technological workforce and increasing the domestic production of semiconductors necessary to power advanced technology were another commitments Kratsios made in his testimony today.

“Whenever I think about how you structure a national strategy around emerging tech, it typically falls on four pillars – one is R&D [research and development], one is on regulations, one is on international, and the fourth pillar is always workforce,” said Kratsios. He added that workforce efforts could be driven by grants, fellowships, and other training and reskilling programs.

Kratsios said that components of the CHIPS and Science Act “are extremely important for ensuring U.S. leadership in semiconductors and the broader AI ecosystem,” in response to a question from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who voiced concern over Trump’s criticism of the CHIPS and Science Act which made $52 billion of funding available to bolster U.S. semiconductor manufacturers.

The OSTP nominee also addressed the need to apply and deploy advanced technologies in Federal agencies, especially in defense-related missions.

“It would be a shame if we’re able to lead in these technologies, but we’re not actually fielding them in support of the war fighter,” said Kratsios. “There is a lot of work to be done … fielding those technologies in government itself.”

Other areas that Kratsios said he sees high potential for AI adoption include the Department of Health and Human Services where he called the potential of AI in health care one of the “greatest and most impactful applications” of the technology.

Kratsios also voiced his support for the reauthorization of the National Quantum Initiative Act, which would authorize billions in funding for quantum R&D at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Science Foundation, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The legislation was originally introduced in December but failed to become law before the start of the current Congress earlier last month.