A group of Republican senators sent a letter this week to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh asking for progress on the government’s efforts to prevent fraudulent COVID-19 funding claims, and to recoup any of the billions of dollars of relief funding estimated to have been stolen by fraudsters.

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Todd Young, R-Pa., Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Steve Daines, R-Mont., and James Lankford, R-Okla., asked for information on the efforts of the National Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force (NUIFTF) to stop coronavirus-related fraud in unemployment insurance (UI) programs that are run by states with assistance from the Labor Department.

“We continue to be concerned about the unprecedented amount of COVID-19 UI benefits that were fraudulent, and presently, we are seeking insight into the effectiveness of these task forces and other efforts by your agencies in recouping fraudulent COVID-19 UI benefits,” the senators said.

The letter points to recent testimony from Larry Turner, inspector general at Labor Department, estimating that 21 percent of COVID-19-era UI could have been misused, “with a significant portion attributable to fraud.”

The Government Accountability Office has estimated that fraudulent UI claims in the pandemic era have run as high as $60 billion.

The senators asked for answers on several fronts, including: