President-elect Donald Trump announced key appointments on Sunday for his incoming technology team, including leadership for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology (PCAST), and a new “Crypto Council.”

In a Dec. 22 statement, Trump announced four nominees, saying, “Together, we will unleash scientific breakthroughs, ensure America’s technological dominance, and usher in a Golden Age of American Innovation!”

Trump said he plans to nominate Michael Kratsios to serve as the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and an assistant to the president for science and technology.

During the first Trump administration, Kratsios served as the Federal chief technology officer (CTO) after receiving unanimous Senate confirmation. He also served as the acting under secretary of defense for research and engineering at the Pentagon.

Trump also said he is appointing Sriram Krishnan – who began his career at Microsoft “as a founding member of Windows Azure” – to serve as senior policy advisor for artificial intelligence at OSTP. The President-elect said Krishnan will work closely with David Sacks, who Trump previously announced as his “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar.”

Additionally, Trump said he is appointing Lynne Parker as the executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology (PCAST). Parker has previously served as the director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office within the White House, as well as the deputy CTO.

Parker served in both the first Trump administration and the Biden administration. She announced her resignation in August 2022 after six years of public service.

Finally, Trump said he is appointing Bo Hines to serve as the executive director of the new Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, also known as the “Crypto Council.” Trump said this is “a new advisory group composed of luminaries from the crypto industry, and chaired by our Crypto Czar, David Sacks.”

“In his new role, Bo will work with David to foster innovation and growth in the digital assets space, while ensuring industry leaders have the resources they need to succeed,” Trump said. “Together, they will create an environment where this industry can flourish, and remain a cornerstone of our nation’s technological advancement.”

In a Dec. 22 post on X, previously known as Twitter, Sacks said he looks forward to working with everyone on the incoming tech team, adding, “This extraordinary team is a testament to the amazing talent that President Trump is attracting to his administration!”