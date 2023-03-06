The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced veterans can now access their disability benefit claim decision notice letters online on VA.gov, instead of waiting for a paper copy.

Before this option, veterans had to wait for a paper copy in the mail to access their decision notification letters. While previous versions of VA.gov allowed vets to access the letters from their electronic claims folders, they did not provide access to the full copy.

“Veterans now have access to their benefits decisions anytime, anyplace – right at their fingertips,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “VA disability benefits can also open the door to other Federal and state benefits, so quick and easy access to a decision means quicker access to the additional benefits veterans deserve.”

Since launching the electronic option on Jan. 17, the VA said veterans have downloaded nearly 280,000 decision notice letters. The agency also said the service is expected to free up its National Call Centers for other questions and requests from vets.

To access their decision letters, veterans can log in to VA.gov and check the status of their claim.

Earlier this month, the VA also announced it is turning to automation technology to tackle its growing backlog of disability compensation claims.

With a backlog of more than 194,000 disability compensation claims, the VA is only expecting that number to increase with the passage of the PACT Act last year. However, the agency said automation could be a “game changer” as it moves forward.