The White House has given Federal agencies 30 days to remove the popular social media app TikTok from all government-issued devices.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued new guidance on Feb. 27 that instructs agencies to delete TikTok or any other app developed by its parent company, ByteDance – a China-based tech giant – within 30 days of the notice.

Within 90 days, agencies must ensure that any new contracts do not contain requirements that may include the use of TikTok and cancel any contracts that require the use of the app.

The ban applies to all executive agencies – with exceptions for law enforcement and national security activities, as well as security researchers. The White House already does not allow TikTok on its devices.

The guidance comes after Congress voted in December to ban Federal employees from using the app on government-owned devices as part of a sweeping government funding package. It gave OMB 60 days to issue guidance on the removal of the Chinese-owned video app, citing security risks.

Concerns over using TikTok on government devices have been bipartisan, although most Federal legislation looking to ban the social media platform has come from Republican legislators.

Several states have already banned TikTok from government devices, also citing security concerns.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee later this month on TikTok’s consumer privacy and data security practices, as well as its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. It will be Chew’s first appearance before a congressional committee.