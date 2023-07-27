President Biden has nominated Stephan A. Lang to become the State Department’s U.S. Coordinator for International Communications and Information Policy, with the rank of ambassador.

If confirmed by the Senate, Lang will be tasked with represent the U.S. in matters involving international telecommunications standard and security policies.

“I’m feeling truly honored,” stated Lang on a LinkedIn post after the nomination was announced.

Currently, Lang serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Information and Communications Policy. Prior to that role, he served as Minister-Counselor for Economic and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. embassy in Tokyo.

He is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minster-counselor, and has held positions at the State Department for 28 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.